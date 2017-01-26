DolphiTech launches new NDT platform

The new system – named DolphiCam 2 – will include a choice of transducers over a wide frequency range.

News: 1/26/2017

DolphiTech (Raufoss, Norway) will offer a new range of ultrasound instruments with extended capabilities for non-destructive testing and inspection of materials. Based on its ultrasound- and transducer technology, DolphiTech will offer NDT solutions with interchangeable transducers for different materials and applications. Product launch is planned for October 2017.

The new system – named DolphiCam 2 – will include a choice of transducers over a wide frequency range. DolphiCam 2 will also include features for robotics integration, general network connectivity and remote expert inspections (remote NDT). DolphiTech will also intensify its efforts to integrate 3D positioning, giving inspectors improved structural awareness through CAD data integration and more.

“The customers want flexible NDT systems based on ultrasound imaging technology. DolphiTech's current product range is optimized for CFRP, but we want to offer a complete solution for multi-material structures. Customers has asked us for flexibility to inspect different materials as well as multimaterial joints. And we want to improve the geometric access to the material, which is very important in the automotive industry. This is all now becoming a reality,” says Eskil Skoglund, head of R&D at DolphiTech.

