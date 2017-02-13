CTC Global, General Cable expand ACCC conductor partnership

Related Topics: Carbon Fiber

CTC Global (Irvine, Calif.) has signed an expanded ACCC licensing arrangement with General Cable (Highland Heights, Ky.). Under this new agreement, General Cable has been granted the rights to manufacture, promote and sell high-capacity, low-loss ACCC bare overhead transmission and distribution conductor in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. This agreement combines the strengths of both companies — General Cable’s century long experience supporting the utility market with technologically advanced product, and CTC Global’s patented ACCC conductor utilizing proprietary carbon fiber core technology — to deliver proven cost-effective electric grid efficiency solutions to utility customers.

General Cable began working with CTC in 2004, gaining extensive experience manufacturing the ACCC conductors. This new agreement strengthens this long-standing relationship as General Cable’s strategically positioned direct sales force assumes a more comprehensive role in sales and distribution.

“The expansion of more than a decade-long collaborative partnership strongly supports our strategic commitment to provide innovative solutions to fill the demand for increased capacity with enhanced reliability for a more sustainable power grid,” says Craig Snyder, vice president and general manager, General Cable Electric Utility Products. “Our relationship with CTC assures our utility customers access to the most comprehensive and leading-edge transmission products.”