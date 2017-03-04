CRP Technology launches new thermoplastic elastomer material for additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing provider CRP Technology (part of CRP Group, Modena, Italy) has launched Windform RL, the first thermoplastic elastomer material within the Windform family of materials for professional 3D printing.

Windform RL is a durable thermoplastic elastomer material with rubber-like distinguishing features, according to the company. Its mechanical characteristics make it particularly suited for additive manufacturing applications requiring complex geometries, and where flexible characteristics is a key requisite. Flexible parts manufactured in Windform RL and stiff parts in Windform materials can be bonded together by epoxy resins or with mechanical joints.

The Windform RL material is suitable for functional rubber-like prototypes and parts (such as gaskets, hoses and durable components). CRP Technology says that it’s also designed for automotive and motorsport applications requiring flexibility as well as for athletic footwear and equipment, and for all parts requiring excellent shock absorption.

Windform RL can be used for simulating cast urethane, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber and silicone parts along with complex production, F3 prototypes (prototypes to test form, fit, and function).