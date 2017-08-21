Continental, Kordsa to establish a new adhesion system for textile reinforcement materials

The Tire division of technology company Continental and Kordsa Global, an international supplier of textile reinforcing materials for the tire industry, are working together on a new, sustainable adhesion system standard for bonding textile reinforcing materials to rubber-based compounds. In the context of their collaboration in the development sector, the two companies have agreed to develop a technology in which the substances resorcinol and formaldehyde are replaced by more eco-friendly chemicals. Continental and Kordsa are planning to introduce a free licensing concept for the new adhesion system.

“In Kordsa, we have found a competent development partner for adhesion systems, who can contribute their extensive knowledge in the field of resorcinol- and formaldehyde-free bonding technologies. The high quality of the collaboration between Continental and Kordsa is also reflected in the test results obtained to date, which are very promising both in the laboratory and in test tires,” said Boris Mergell who heads up worldwide research and development of passenger car tires at Continental.

Mergell says that the company is planning the progressive introduction of this technology in the production of its tires across all segments.

“Being a keen supporter of open innovation practices, we have leveraged our deep knowledge and diverse expertise together with Continental and accomplished to make a change in the formula used in the dipping of tire cord fabrics. The final formulation is an eco-friendly alternative to resorcinol- and formaldehyde-based adhesives widely applied for more than 80 years. Reviewing our massive investments into research in this field and the results obtained, we are absolutely convinced that, in collaboration with Continental, we can make the new technology ready for becoming the new industrial adhesion system standard for textile reinforcing materials,” said İbrahim Özgür Yıldırım, Chief Technology Officer at Kordsa.