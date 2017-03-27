Construction begins on full-scale Hyperloop passenger capsule

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) has begun construction of its first full-scale passenger Hyperloop capsule. This first capsule is the culmination of over three years and thousands of hours of design, research and analysis. HTT's passenger capsule is being built in collaboration with composites manufacturer Carbures Europe SA.

Construction is underway for delivery and an official reveal in early 2018 at HTT's R&D center in Toulouse, France for integration and optimization. The capsule will then be utilized in a commercial system soon to be announced from the ongoing negotiations and feasibility studies currently taking place around the world.

"We are building the world's first full-scale passenger hyperloop capsule," says HTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn. "We are taking a passenger first approach to guarantee that safety is always our number one concern. It has been crucial in our development to go past the simple requirements of freight in order to build a better and safer system for everyone."

“This is a fascinating project utilizing our expertise and technology around the world," says Carbures Cofounder and Chairman Rafael Contreras. "We are pleased to work in this innovative, global and important project."

"Carbures is a consolidated leader in the structural composites world with over 15 years of experience," says HTT Board Member Ramón Betolaza. "With over 1000 employees, eight manufacturing plants and five engineering centers, they are the perfect partner for HTT."