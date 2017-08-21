CompositesWorld’s SourceBook 2018 update campaign off to strong start

CompositesWorld, the publisher of CompositesWorld magazines and the CW Weekly e-newsletter, reported that more than 50% of the companies listed in the print version of SourceBook 2017, published last year have already renewed their free listings, thus far, in preparations for publication of SourceBook 2018.

But SOURCEBOOK 2018 managing editor Mike Musselman says the deadline for listing renewals is very near — this Friday, Aug. 25. “We still have some distance to go. And we plan to issue several e-mail reminders this week, to those who have not yet updated or verified their listings,” he reports.

“It’s important to note,” he adds, “that in the interest of accuracy for our subscribers, we do not simply rerun listings in print, year after year. If the supplier does not renew its listing, the listing won’t be rolled over automatically. If it isn’t renewed, it will not appear in the print SourceBook.”

“We’re intent on making sure that we don’t miss anyone this year,” says Jeff Sloan, the SourceBook’s editor-in-chief. ”Mergers, acquisitions, re-brandings and job attrition alter the business landscape each year. Many companies have changed, and so have the faces. Often, the contact person for the listing is no longer there, and our e-mail communications are lost in the ether.”

“Given that reality,” Musselman says, “We encourage company marketing communications or sales people who are either unsure of their listing’s status or who wish to start listing with us to contact me immediately to ensure that their listing is included in SourceBook 2018.”

Musselman can be reached via e-mail: mike@compositesworld.com. (Unsure whether your company is listed? Search the Web SourceBook at www.compositesworld.com/suppliers/default.aspx.)

“Suppliers have the balance of this week to get their listings updated,” he notes, “but we encourage everyone to update right away. The process is done online and takes only a few minutes,” he adds. And it guarantees that visitors to the online version of the SourceBook have the latest and most accurate information. If anything changes between now and our SourceBook publication date, they can update their listings again at any point.”

The SourceBook is the composites industry’s most comprehensive buyer’s directory. Posted online and mailed each year in the late fall, to 27,500 composites industry professionals, worldwide, the SourceBook provides contact and product/service information for more than 1,600 suppliers of composite materials, processing equipment and supplies around the globe.