CompositesWorld’s SourceBook 2018 team: “It’s not too late”

CompositesWorld magazine’s editors, in the final stages of preparation for print publication of its industry pace-setting B2B buyer’s guide, SourceBook 2018, have extended the deadline for renewal of listings.

Although the official deadline lapsed on Friday, Aug. 25, and the large majority of past listees had already elected to renew their listings for 2018, “we realized there were still a number of companies who have been with us for years but haven’t renewed for the 2018 directory,” says SourceBook editor-in-chief Jeff Sloan.

“This is a heavy time for vacationing and business travel in several global regions,” explains Mike Musselman, the SourceBook’s managing editor. “So we’ve extended our deadline — we don’t want anyone to be left out. And, just to be clear — we always have some questions — the listing and renewal really are free of charge. We offer listings to industry suppliers and educational institutions as a service to them and to our readers.”

The extended deadline for renewal is Friday, Sept. 8.

A notice of the deadline extension and complete instructions on how to access the SourceBook’s online listing form, will be sent out today, Tuesday, Aug. 29, via e-mail, to all previous SourceBook listees who have not yet responded.

Suppliers who are unsure whether their SourceBook listing has been renewed can confirm status by visiting the Web version of the SourceBook at www.compositesworld.com/suppliers/default.aspx.)

Companies with a check mark next to their names have been renewed for 2018.

No check mark? No renewal. “Contact me immediately to ensure that the listing is up-to-date and included in SourceBook 2018,” advises Musselman, who can be reached at mike@compositesworld.com. “The renewal process is done online and can take as little as one minute.”