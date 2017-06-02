Composites One buys BMB Solutions Composites

With this acquisition, Composites One will expand its presence in the Canadian composites market.

Composites One (Arlington Heights, Ill.) has acquired Canadian-­based BMB Solutions Composites. With this acquisition, Composites One will be able to offer its extensive product line, an expanded advanced composites team and local service to more customers in Canada.

“We are looking forward to combining the experience and values of both organizations and creating an even stronger platform to service Canadian customers who produce products using advanced and traditional composites products. We will continue to work diligently to position ourselves as the supplier of choice by partnering with customers to help them grow their business,” says Leon Garoufalis, president and COO of Composites One.

BMB Solutions is a supplier of composite materials and ancillary supplies in Canada. BMB has two locations, one in Quebec and the other in Ontario and its principals have been supplying Canadian aerospace and industrial manufacturers for more than 10 years.

“BMB Solutions has been committed to expanding our business by providing valued solutions to our customers over the last decade,” says BMB Solutions Composites President Patrick Morin. “Now with the strength and resources of a combined business, we will be even better positioned to drive that commitment in the marketplace.” 

