Composite Recycling Technology Center CEO to retire, Chief Operating Officer named CEO

The Composite Recycling Technology Center (CRTC, Port Angeles, Wash.) CEO Bob Larsen is retiring and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer David Walter, who will combine his current role with that of CEO.

“Bob has put his heart and soul into making the CRTC successful – from finding start-up funding and bringing in research projects and partners, to setting up the facility, building the team and producing our first product,” Walter says. “He is leaving the CRTC in good shape and with everything we need to move forward and be successful.”

Larsen has served as CEO since March 2016. Prior to that he was chairman of the CRTC’s Board of Directors. He was instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships with Toray Composites (America) Inc., ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. and the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) to create new markets for recycled carbon fiber materials left over from aerospace manufacturing.

“Starting up the CRTC and bringing new jobs and economic development to Port Angeles has been a very gratifying experience, and I have been honored to be able to serve our community,” Larsen says. “But I realized, when my wife and I went on our ‘bucket list’ vacation to Europe recently, that there are a lot of things we want to do together that I don’t have time to do with my current responsibilities. The CRTC is very well positioned for future success and I look forward to cheering them on.”

From its new facility leased from the Port of Port Angeles, the CRTC has pioneered the recycling and reuse of tons of uncured carbon fiber composite scrap that would otherwise go to landfills. The CRTC’s focus is to create jobs and drive economic development in Clallam County.