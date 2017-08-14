Composite pressure vessel company receives AS9100D

After eight months of development and implementation, Infinite Composites Technologies’ (ICT, Tulsa, OK) quality system has received AS9100D certification from the International Aerospace Quality Group, making ICT the first high-pressure liner-less composite pressure vessel company to receive this certification. This documentation is for a high standard Quality Management System (QMS) that strives to consistently provide the best quality product for gas storage systems.

The aerospace standard was collectively developed by major aerospace organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon, among others in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements. Completion of this certification demonstrates ICT has a quality system in place that is up to par with these major aerospace organizations. The QMS establishes thorough responsibilities, procedures and policies all ICT employees must adhere to. This consists of creating manuals, standard operating procedures (SOP), work instructions, process specifications, forms and process flow charts for everything from production to work moving from department to department to purchase requests and approvals, along with an internal audit team.

“The primary purpose for the AS9100D is to establish credibility in the industry. Consistency of liner-less pressure vessels has been one of the technology’s greatest drawbacks. This certification creates a quality management system that helps ensure highly consistent products, ” says Michael Tate, COO of Infinite Composite Technologies. “We are now able to show our commitment to the aerospace market in a scalable, repeatable way. We are excited to be working with the brightest innovative minds to allow users to maximize their payload and minimize transportation costs.”

In 2013, ICT introduced the first new product category for high-pressure gas storage since 1995 with the infinite composites pressure vessel, or iCPV. Its simplified all-composite design provides users with 10% more fuel storage compared to other composite tanks and is 90% lighter than traditional pressure vessels.