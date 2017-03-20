Chromaflo Technologies acquires Elementis Specialties’ colorants business

Chromaflo Technologies Corp. (Ashtabula, Ohio) has acquired the Elementis Tint-Ayd line of colorant products and select Dapro driers supplied from the U.S. The acquisition of products became effective March 17, 2017. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“The acquisition of these products from Elementis Specialties is consistent with our efforts in supplying quality colorants and additives for high performance industrial coatings and architectural paints in the Americas’ markets and beyond,” says Scott Becker, president and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp. “The Tint-Ayd line of colorant products and Dapro driers fit well with our existing lines, increasing customers’ options in support of these industries.”

Production of the acquired products will be moved from Elementis Specialties’ Jersey City, NJ facility to Chromaflo Technologies’ North American manufacturing facilities.