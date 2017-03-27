China Jushi’s expansion in Egypt is ahead of schedule

Related Suppliers Jushi Group Ltd.

Fiberglass producer Jushi Group Ltd. (Zhejiang, China) has announced its third furnace in Suez, Egypt will come on-stream in the second half of 2017. The production facility will be completed three years earlier than planned, and will have an annual capacity of 200,000 tons.

James Wang, general manager of international sales at Jushi, stated: “The industry requires truly excellent suppliers. Through the implementation and completion of our worldwide globalization strategy, serving Europe and North America, we can supply to every continent in the world, which is important for our global customers.”

The company’s first fiberglass production line in the U.S. in Richmond, South Carolina, with annual capacity of 80,000 metric tons, broke ground on Dec. 8, 2016. The facility will come onstream in the last quarter of 2018, employing 400 workers.

Helm AG (Hamburg, Germany) is the exclusive distribution partner for Jushi in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Following Jushi’s Egypt progress, the company announced it will intensify its customer service, offering silotruck deliveries to its chopped strands thermoplastics customers immediately.

In addition to increased chopped strand capacity, Jushi has also extended its product portfolio with BMC chopped strands, SMC Class A, LFT roving and new direct rovings for the wind energy market.