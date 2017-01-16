Carbon Conversions receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Carbon Conversions Inc. (Lake City, SC), a manufacturer of reclaimed carbon fiber, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification, which is the latest for international quality management standards.

“The guiding principle of ISO 9001 is to apply best practices in every aspect of our business to meet our customer’s specifications. I am excited for our company to achieve this certification and as the leader in reclaimed carbon fiber products we will continue to push the boundaries in the evolution of our business,” says President and CEO Mark Mauhar.

The ISO 9000 family of standards are designed to help manufacturers meet the needs of domestic and international customers by governing foundational operations.

“Our commitment is to quality and customer satisfaction. Moving forward, ISO 9001 will provide us a foundation for basic quality management and continuous improvement practices,” says Keith Graham, vice president of business development.