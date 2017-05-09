CAMX and Hurricane Irma: Show is still a go

As of Sept. 6, Hurricane Irma was approaching Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, with models predicting a path that will take the Category 5 storm further west over Cuba and then north/northwest over or near Florida on Sept. 9. How this hurricane might affect CAMX 2017, Sep. 11-14 in Orlando, FL, is unknown. On the afternoon of Sept. 5, CAMX officials issued this statement regarding the show and Hurricane Irma.

“CAMX has received a number of questions about the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on CAMX. We are closely watching Hurricane Irma, and at this point, there are a number of different scenarios for the hurricane track. Due to the uncertainty about the track, we are not making any changes to CAMX. We will continue to monitor the situation, carefully considering the safety of our attendees and exhibitors. Please check the CAMX website and social media for daily updates, and if there are any significant changes, we will send out additional email messages. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding, and we hope to see you next week.”