c-m-p GmbH launches new tooling system for mold-making

c-m-p GmbH (Heinsberg-Oberbruch) has launched a new tooling system CP201 used for mold-making: this new resin system enables curing at low temperatures and has a temperature resistance of 190°C.
Since the beginning of 2017, the innovative tooling system CP201 has proved its high performance and process stability within a serial application in various industry. The CP201 rooling aystem is available in (90g/m²) + 200 g/m2 + 600 g/m2 twill weave 2/2 within 48 hours to serve the customers in time.
