BYK, HOMA opens new additive lab in Russia

BYK (Wesel, Germany) and HOMA, a manufacturer of dispersions and emulsions based in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, together opened a new laboratory for BYK’s application technology in Shchyolkovo, near Moscow. In a space of more than 125 m2, all the necessary conditions are now created for providing rapid, professional support and innovative additive solutions to its customers in the Russian-speaking territories, according to the companies.

“For quite some time now, we have been on the lookout for a business partner and an optimum site concept for a Russian lab. An important aspect of this process for us was to take on board a reliable local partner, thus enabling us to make ideal solutions competence available for the Russian market. We are delighted that we will now be able to engage in even closer and more goal-oriented work with the Russian manufacturers of paints and plastics,” says Stefan Mössmer, head of paint additives at BYK.