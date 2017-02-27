Bondtech Corp., World Autoclave Solutions to merge

Related Topics: Curing Technology

Autoclave providers BondTech Corp. (Somerset, Ky.) and World Autoclave Solutions (Camarillo, Calif.) will merge. The company stated that for the past three years, Bondtech President Elsa Brown and World Autoclave Solutions President Loyd Champion had discussed “how their knowledge and talents could complement the two businesses. Together, they have created a winning formula to bring to the market an autoclave system solution for all industrial applications, any size, anywhere in the world - that will meet world standards at an affordable price.”