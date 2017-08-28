AXEL Plastics expands, opens new headquarters

AXEL Plastics Research Labs Inc. (Monroe, CT, US), a leading manufacturer of proprietary external and internal mold releases and process aid additives, announced the grand opening of its new headquarters in Monroe, Connecticut. The 4,000 m2 facility will expand manufacturing, R&D, and laboratory capacities, allowing for continued growth and development.

The new location accommodates world-class R&D facilities, including an applied research library and an analytical laboratory featuring advanced chemical analysis equipment. In close collaboration with the company’s global technical sales team, innovative technologies and services are developed and deployed to AXEL’s worldwide customer base in the composites, thermoplastics, polyurethane, pultrusion, rubber, and rotational molding industry segments.

“AXEL differentiates itself by listening to our customers and developing a comprehensive understanding of their needs, now and in the future,” says Frank Axel, CEO of AXEL. “As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, we are equally focused on both emerging markets and our commitment to delivering exceptional quality to our customers.”

AXEL Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc. is a chemical additive company. It was founded in 1941 and is currently in its third generation of family ownership and operation. The business is registered to the ISO 9001:2008 Quality System and the company and its products are fully compliant with REACH and major worldwide regulatory requirements. AXEL serves the global market through direct sales and a network of stocking distributors and technically trained representatives.