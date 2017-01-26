AVK invites submissions for 2017 innovation awards

The German Federation of Reinforced Plastics (AVK) is inviting applications for the AVK Innovation Award 2017 in fiber-reinforced plastics, which cover the following categories:

Innovative products/components and applications

Innovative processes and methods

Science and research

One goal of the AVK Innovation Award is to promote new products/components and applications made from fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) and to promote new processes and methods for the manufacturing of FRP products. An additional award is given to universities, colleges and institutes for outstanding work in science and research. In each of the categories special emphasis will be placed on the issue of sustainability.

The submission deadline for the application documents is March 17, 2017. Visit http://www.avk-tv.de/innovationaward.php for more information.

The award ceremony will be held during the 3rd International Composites Congress (ICC) at the International Congress Center Stuttgart (ICS) from Sept. 18-19 2017, in conjunction with the COMPOSITES EUROPE trade fair (Sept. 19-21 2017).