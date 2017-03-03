Assembly Guidance Systems is now Aligned Vision

Related Suppliers Assembly Guidance Systems Inc.

Assembly Guidance Systems Inc.(Chelmsford, Mass.) has adopted a new company name: Aligned Vision.

“Throughout the nearly 30 years since we launched the first industrial 3D laser projection system, our responsive efforts have brought about transformative solutions for composite fabrication,” says Scott Blake, the company’s founder and president. “‘Aligned Vision’ more closely expresses this expanded mission.”

Aligned Vision recently launched the reported first complete fabrication management system for composites. This engineered solution incorporates the company’s LASERGUIDE laser projection system; its LASERVISION system that integrates a machine vision component and automates inspection; and its BUILDGUIDE process control system that replaces paper work instructions with comprehensive, step-by-step electronic work instructions, which may be controlled by the operator at the tool. Fabrication management also generates a “digital twin” of the as-built component, affording the fabricator, OEM and end user full, lifetime traceability.