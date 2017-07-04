Argosy opens new composites facility in Taiwan

Argosy International Inc. (New York, NY) held a grand opening ceremony on March 24 at its new 2,000-square-meter manufacturing facility located at No. 18, Xihuan Road, Wuqi District, Taichung City, Taiwan.

The new facility is located in the Taichung Duty Free Zone and will be qualified to AS9100. It includes a clean room, cutting table and freezer to process cut-to-shape composite kits. The configuration of the new space will allow the company to provide composite aerospace manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region with composite kitted solutions.

“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in our company’s history. Argosy Taiwan Aerospace Materials (ATAM) reflects our commitment to serving our customer’s needs, now and into the future,” says Ryan Flugel, vice president of sales and marketing at Argosy. “This facility increases our capacity and expands our capabilities in providing innovative solutions to the aerospace industry. Argosy’s strategic partnerships and automated processing technologies create true value for our customers.”