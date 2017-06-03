AMRC, Plataine partner on Industrial IoT (IIoT) in composites manufacturing

Related Suppliers Plataine

The AMRC (University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in the UK) with Boeing (Chicago) have joined forces with Plataine (Waltham, Mass.) to promote Industrial IoT (IIoT) in composites manufacturing.

Plataine’s IIoT-based solutions will reportedly enhance the AMRC’s research capabilities to meet the demand of complex manufacturing for high variation, optimized processes using artificial intelligence and obtaining actionable insights and recommendations from sensor driven data.

Plataine provides cloud-based solutions for manufacturing automation and optimization while creating complete traceability of the digital thread of material, assets and manufacturing processes. Plataine’s solutions leverage Industrial IoT technologies enabling manufacturers to capture and analyze data from the production floor in real-time, providing data-driven recommendations to the production floor. A closer relationship between the AMRC’s research facilities and Plataine will accelerate the adoption of industrial innovative technologies.

The partnership with Plataine will support the AMRC’s aims to strengthen technology transfer and competitive advantage along the manufacturing supply chain, particularly among the UK’s base of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“We welcome Plataine into the AMRC network. The contribution of Plataine’s expertise in Industrial IoT, automation and optimization of manufacturing processes, perfectly complements our existing work with manufacturing companies. We are confident that this alliance will contribute to our goal of transforming our economy through a true collaboration between world-class research and the manufacturing industry,” says Keith Ridgeway, co-founder of the AMRC.