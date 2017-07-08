Aliancys styrene-free resins used in Nuna9 solar vehicle

The Nuon Solar Team presented its new solar vehicle Nuna9, which will compete in the 14th edition of the World Solar Challenge in October 2017. This car race is held every two years, covering 3000 km through the Australian outback, from Darwin to Adelaide. Aliancys AG (Schaffhausen, Switzerland) is the partner of the Nuon Solar Team. The construction and outer shell of the Nuna9 have been manufactured with a styrene-free Beyone resin from Aliancys.

In this year’s edition of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the organization committee has significantly adjusted the rules for the participants. An important change is the reduction of solar surface from 6 to 4 m2. Jasper Hemmes, team responsible for aerodynamics, explains: “With the Nuna9 design we are making a major step in solar racing. The changing rules made us reconsider the entire design of the car, which resulted in a unique compact shape with excellent aerodynamic performance. To give you an idea, the overall air resistance is pretty close to the resistance of a single side mirror in a Tesla car.”

The construction of the Nuna9 vehicle was done by the team at the Polymer Science Park in Zwolle, next to the Aliancys R&D Center. “Aliancys supported the Nuon Solar Team with innovative composites application technology, and provided hands-on support in manufacturing,” comments Paul Vercoulen, CTO of Aliancys. “The construction is stiffer, stronger and lighter compared to previous Nuna versions, which means a faster, safer and more energy efficient car.”

The Nuna9 has been made with Beyone styrene-free resin systems. These sustainable resins feature close-to-zero smell and solvent emissions. The result is a Nuna9 vehicle that combines light weight, great aerodynamics, and dimensional stability at elevated temperatures.