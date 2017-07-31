Airbus delivers its 100th A350 widebody jet

Related Topics:
China Airlines received its seventh A350 XWB on July 26 and with that, the carrier took possession of the 100th jetliner delivered from this newest family in Airbus’ industry-leading widebody product line. This 100th A350-900 delivery, the 36th so far in 2017, took place some 30 months after first delivery. This is the fastest widebody production ramp-up for Airbus – on track to reach rate 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2018.
The milestone aircraft is an A350-900 version, joining China Airlines’ growing A350 XWB fleet – adding to the line-up of widebody A330s and A340s flown by the long-time Airbus customer, which is based in Taiwan.
Having now received half of its 14 A350-900s on order, China Airlines is benefitting from the A350 XWB’s maturity and flexibility on both regional and long-haul services – including the Taipei-San Francisco route.
The A350 XWB is Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family. Currently in service with 14 operators worldwide, A350 XWBs are being flown on more than 110 routes around the globe, with an operational reliability of 99%.
As of the end of June, Airbus’ A350 XWB family had logged 847 firm orders from 45 customers.
