Airbus delivers its 100th A350 widebody jet

China Airlines received its seventh A350 XWB on July 26 and with that, the carrier took possession of the 100th jetliner delivered from this newest family in Airbus’ industry-leading widebody product line. This 100th A350-900 delivery, the 36th so far in 2017, took place some 30 months after first delivery. This is the fastest widebody production ramp-up for Airbus – on track to reach rate 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2018.

The milestone aircraft is an A350-900 version, joining China Airlines’ growing A350 XWB fleet – adding to the line-up of widebody A330s and A340s flown by the long-time Airbus customer, which is based in Taiwan.

Having now received half of its 14 A350-900s on order, China Airlines is benefitting from the A350 XWB’s maturity and flexibility on both regional and long-haul services – including the Taipei-San Francisco route.

The A350 XWB is Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family. Currently in service with 14 operators worldwide, A350 XWBs are being flown on more than 110 routes around the globe, with an operational reliability of 99%.

As of the end of June, Airbus’ A350 XWB family had logged 847 firm orders from 45 customers.