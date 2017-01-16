Airbus 2016 orders beat Boeing’s

The competition titans of the aircraft industry released its 2016 reports for orders, deliveries and backlogs for 2016. While both aircraft makers posted strong numbers, Airbus (Toulouse, France) had 731 net orders to Boeing’s (Seattle, Wash.) 688. Airbus jumped ahead of Boeing when it booked a sale for 98 airplanes to Iran in December.

Here’s a breakdown of the stats:

Planemaker Net Orders Deliveries Backlog Airbus 731 688 6, 874 Boeing 688 748 5, 715

Boeing says that airplane development programs continued to make progress in 2016. Key milestones for the year included the first flight of the 737 MAX, the opening of the 777X Composite Wing Center in Everett, Wash. and the start of 787-10 final assembly in North Charleston, SC.

Notable milestones for Airbus in 2016 included the delivery of Airbus 10,000th aircraft – an A350 XWB and the successful first flight of the largest member of the program: the A350-1000. Airbus also commenced deliveries of both engine variants of the A320neo. Meanwhile, the Pratt & Whitney powered A321neo was certified and the first US-assembled aircraft, an A321, was delivered from Mobile, Ala. Other milestones included the entry into service of the first A330 regional and the start of construction of the China A330 Completion and Delivery Center, while the A330neo commenced assembly in the Final Assembly Line.