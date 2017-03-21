Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, March 21, 2017 

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.
- Sr. Product Engineer (Carbon Composites), UTC Aerospace Systems
- Production Supervisor, AAR
- Contract Recruiter, Hexcel
- Program Manager, Arconic
- HR Generalist 2, Toray Composites (America) Inc.
Editor PickSan Diego Composites begins delivery of carbon fiber UAV airframe components
SDC is producing more than 50 separate parts for the airframe, including fuselage longerons, bulkheads and skins as well as the wing and tail spars, skins and control surfaces.
News
Mitsubishi Rayon’s SMC used for rear door frame of Toyota’s new Prius PHV
Evonik, Forward Engineering establish joint venture
First tidal energy turbine deployed off Scotland coast
RTP Co. launches laser-markable compounds
IACMI launches new project to optimize resins and sizings for vinyl ester/carbon fiber