Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, June 27, 2017

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.
- CATIA Programmer, IGHITCO Inc.
- Process Technician, Hexcel
- New Product Introduction - Additive Manufacturing Engineer, Arconic
- Quality or Production Engineer, Solvay
- Operations Focal, UTC Aerospace Systems
Editor PickSTELIA Aerospace develops induction welding technology
STELIA cooperates with the Institut de Soudure Group to develop a welded thermoplastic composite fuselage structure demonstrator for a single-aisle commercial aircraft.