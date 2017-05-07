Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, July 5, 2017

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.
- Product Engineering Manager, Aurora Flight Sciences
- Composites Manufacturing Engineer, Rock West Composites
- Composites Technician/ Product Development Technician, Rock West Composites
- Semiconductor Design Engineer II/III, AIJ Executive Search
- Manager, R&D Materials Engineering, UTC Aerospace Systems
Editor PickQuickstep to supply parts for new LM-100J
Quickstep Holdings Ltd. (Sydney, Australia) announced that it will be a supplier to Lockheed Martin for the new LM-100J commercial freighter, which recently made its global debut at the 2017 Paris Air Show.