Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.
- Technical Sales Rep, Northern Composites
- Engineering Manager, AIJ Executive Search
- Manufacturing Engineer II, Hexcel
- Engineer II, Manufacturing Engineering, Toray
- CNC Operator, AAR
Editor PickITA-doctoral candidate wins the Hanns-Voith-Foundation Prize 2017 for new materials
Magdalena Kimm obtained the prize for her master thesis, Potential of polymer optical fibers for application in structural health monitoring of fiber-reinforced composites.
News
Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, July 11, 2017
Huber expands fire retardant manufacturing capacity
FACC signs multi-year Rolls-Royce contract for engine composites
Gurit signs licensing agreement for Armacell’s ArmaFORM PET GR technology