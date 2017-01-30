Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, Jan. 31, 2017

Related Suppliers
Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.
- Additive Manufacturing - NPI Engineering Manager, Arconic
- Key Account Manager (Western US and Mexico), AIJ Search
- Southeast/South US Territory Sales Manager, Composite Materials, CEO Inc.
- Sr. Tool Design Engineer, UTC Aerospace
- Quality Manager, Hexcel
