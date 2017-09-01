Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, Jan. 10, 2017

Aerospace-related job opportunities from Sanders Composites, Toray Composites (America) Inc., CEO Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems and Hexcel.

News: 1/9/2017

Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.

 

Editor Pick

More companies join NASA’s Advanced Composites Consortium

The project’s goal is to reduce product development and certification timelines by 30 percent for composite aircraft.

News

Mitsubishi Rayon buys U.S. carbon fiber plant from SGL Group

More companies join NASA’s Advanced Composites Consortium

Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, Jan. 10, 2017

NovaScott receives gelcoat supplier approval from Gamesa Brazil

Composites-intensive Scorpion jet completes successful first flight

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2016 All rights reserved.