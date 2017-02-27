Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, Feb. 28, 2017

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Aeroindustryjobs Inc. offers this list of job opportunities in the aerospace industry. Click on links below for further information on each posting.
- Quality Manager, Arconic
- Engineering Manager, Hexcel
- Ops Focal - North Hollywood, CA, UTC Aerospace Systems
- Production Crew Leader, Toray Composites (America), Inc.
- Senior Human Resources Manager, AAR
Editor PickJob opportunity: Materials and Processes Engineer
Scaled Composites (Mojave, Calif.) is searching for a Materials and Processes Engineer who will develop and maintain the knowledge base of the materials and processes used on Scaled projects and will have significant responsibility across multiple programs.
News
New refrigerated semi trailer incorporates hybrid composite-metal technology
Shell awards Airborne contract for deepwater subsea TCP jumper spool qualification
Bondtech Corp., World Autoclave Solutions to merge
KraussMaffei's new one-step forming and back injection for composites
LM Wind Power to open new wind turbine blade factory in Cherbourg, France