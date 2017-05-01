ACMA launches Composites Job Source

The American Composites Manufacturers Assn. (ACMA, Arlington, Va.) launched the Composites Job Source – a customized job bank designed to help professionals in the composites industry connect and find jobs.

For job seekers, Composites Job Source is free and provides access to the best employers and jobs the composites industry has to offer. The site provides advanced job search options, confidential resume postings, email notifications for new jobs and the option to save up to 100 jobs for reference.

Job seekers are also encouraged to use the website's Career Center, which includes tips for reference checking, resume writing and career coaching.

"What really separates Composites Job Source from other composites industry job resources is the Career Center," says Paul Hirsh, ACMA vice president of membership and strategic partnerships. "Not only does the site give you access to available jobs, but it also gives you the tools to maximize your chance of getting those jobs."

For employers, Composites Job Source offers the targeted advertising needed to attract candidates with the right work experience and skills. The website makes it easy to sift through resumes, post jobs and track how many people have seen a job posting. ACMA members can receive a 20-40 percent discount off each job posting.

Job postings can last for either 30 or 60 days. For a limited time, employers can get 25 percent off a 30- or 60-day post by entering the code "25LAUNCH." Employers can also get one featured job upgrade by entering the code "LAUNCHFJ." For more information, visit compositesjobsource.com.