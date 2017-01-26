ACMA joins DOE’s REMADE Institute for clean energy

The American Composites Manufacturers Assn. (ACMA, Arlington, Va.) announced it will be an affiliate member of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) new $140 million Reducing Embodied-Energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute, which is a national coalition led by the Rochester Institute of Technology's (RIT) Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance.

ACMA participated in a DOE-sponsored workshop that helped create the funding opportunity for REMADE. The workshop highlighted the need for sustainable composite material recycling solutions. After the REMADE funding opportunity was announced, ACMA says that it reached out to RIT to support the REMADE proposal and provided a letter of support.

As part of its affiliate membership, ACMA will participate in institute meetings, events and will receive updates related to the institute's projects and initiatives. ACMA's intent is to help the REMADE Institute engage with ACMA's network of businesses working toward advances in composites recycling. The institute will focus efforts on driving down the cost of technologies essential to reuse, recycle and remanufacture materials, including fibers, polymers, metals and electronic waste.

"ACMA believes these investigations will create clean energy initiatives that could save billions of dollars in energy costs through novel manufacturing techniques that will help our industry continue to develop the business case for composite recycling," says Tom Dobbins, ACMA President.

With the help of ACMA, as well as 25 other trade organizations, 26 universities, 44 companies, seven national labs and foundations and three states (New York, Colorado and Utah), the institute will work toward a number of five-year goals, including: