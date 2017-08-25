Stronghold Coatings expands to larger facility

Stronghold Coating Systems (Franklin, Ohio), a provider of custom polymeric products and process development for thermal spray coating applications, has opened of a new, larger facility to produce MM1018 in-house – marking the first time this load bearing repair product has been manufactured in the U.S. The new 5,000-square-foot facility, located in Franklin, doubles their size, and will house production for MM1018, as well as the engineering, research and development, shipping & receiving departments, and corporate offices.

Manufacture of the MM1018 product includes acquisition of specialized mixing and blending machinery as well as the addition of more personnel. The previous facility at 100 Shotwell Drive will continue to produce Stronghold products including Dichtol micro-porosity sealers with capillary action, PlasticMetal repair products, RepaCoat repair products, and their full-featured test lab.

“This new space allows us to better serve customers in an ever-expanding array of industries,” says President Larry Grimenstein. “With the added room our our production team can manufacture and ship product without impeding on the space that our technical team requires as they work to solve complex wear or corrosion problems.”

For 20 years, Stronghold Coatings has specialized in solving complex issues of wear, friction, adhesion, corrosion, cost reduction, and pioneered thermal spray technology with products like Dichtol, PlasticMetal, RepaCoat and more. The new facility will house the 6-axis robotic application systems, and their extensive technical database.