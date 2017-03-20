Evonik, Forward Engineering establish joint venture

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Evonik Industries (Essen, Germany) and Forward Engineering (Munich, Germany) have established the joint venture, VESTARO GmbH. With this project, the two companies intend to advance the implementation of composite solutions for the industrial mass production of fiber composite components for the automotive industry.
“VESTARO is an important step in further expanding our partnership with automobile manufacturers. For many years now, we have been developing products to support their developments in lightweight construction,” says Roberto Vila-Keller, head of the crosslinkers business line at Evonik.
The core competencies of VESTARO are technology consulting and also selection and adaptation of matrix formulations to meet specific customer requirements for efficient manufacturing. “In the joint venture, we are bundling expertise in engineering and in specialty chemicals. This means that we can offer even better tailored composite-matrix systems and even more competent service,” says Leif Ickert, general manager of VESTARO.
Evonik is contributing its expertise in amine hardeners (VESTAMIN) for epoxy resin formulations and isocyanate (VESTANAT) for polyurethane formulations to the material developments of the new company. Combined with the development know-how of Forward Engineering (previously the engineering division of Roding Automobile GmbH) in composite construction, the result is a unique potential for the realization of efficient lightweight construction solutions.
VESTARO is to be managed jointly by Evonik and Forward Engineering, with Evonik holding 49 percent of the shares and Forward Engineering 51 percent. The managing directors are Hans Görlitzer of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and Robert Maier of Forward Engineering GmbH. The joint venture is to be based in Munich.
Editor PickMitsubishi Rayon’s SMC used for rear door frame of Toyota’s new Prius PHV
The new Prius PHV was launched by Toyota Motor Corp. on February 15.
News
Mitsubishi Rayon’s SMC used for rear door frame of Toyota’s new Prius PHV
Evonik, Forward Engineering establish joint venture
First tidal energy turbine deployed off Scotland coast
RTP Co. launches laser-markable compounds
IACMI launches new project to optimize resins and sizings for vinyl ester/carbon fiber