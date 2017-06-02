CT Engineering Group to provide design support for A350XWB

Related Topics: Aerospace Composites

The CT Engineering Group (Madrid, Spain) has been selected by Airbus (Toulouse, France) to provide design support for the A350XWB. Since 2009, The CT Engineering Group has spent more than 600,000 engineering hours working on this project.

This project includes:

Certification, ASR (Air-vehicle Structural Repair), Modifications: Section 19, wing lower cover, Section 19.1 and horizontal tail plane. These activities are mainly focused on stress and design engineering.

Continuous Support: Section 19, wing lower cover, Section 19.1, horizontal tail plane, upper lower shells and vertical tail plane. These activities are mainly focused on manufacturing support

The CT Engineering Group provides for the aeronautical sector structural design, stress analysis, manufacturing engineering, systems analysis & installations, customer services and after sales support. On May 2016, The CT Engineering Group was re-appointed by Airbus Group as a preferred supplier for engineering services (E2S).