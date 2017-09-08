Recycling composites on the CW Talks podcast

Frazer Barnes, managing director of ELG Carbon Fibre (Coseley, UK), joins CW Talks: The Composites Podcast to discuss his and his company’s work developing carbon fiber recycling technologies, and the fiber reinforcements that result.

ELG Carbon Fibre recycled carbon fiber.

Frazer Barnes, managing director of ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (Coseley, UK), joins CW Talks: The Composites Podcast to discuss his and his company’s work developing carbon fiber recycling technologies, and the fiber reinforcements that result.

Barnes talks about the challenge of developing composites applications to use products made with recycled fiber, industry reaction to ELG’s products, and the need for standardization in composites to make the material more accessible to non-composites engineers.

