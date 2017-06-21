If you are a regular reader of CompositesWorld, you know that much of our coverage of the composites industry focuses on the materials, tools and processes used to manufacture composite parts and structures. Indeed, this is a technology-driven industry, so our focus on technology makes sense.

Technology, of course, does not happen by itself. It's driven by people looking for ways to solve problems and help make composites easier to design and manufacture. And the multi-resin/multi-fiber/multi-process nature of composites manufacturing guarantees that the pace of change is fast and dynamic.

Understanding and connecting with the people leading this change is important — important if we are to understand where we have been and important if we are to understand where we are going. It was with this in mind that CompositesWorld launched CW Talks: The Composites Podcast.

Each episode of CW Talks will feature someone who has helped shape the composites industry, exploring their education, experience, knowledge, insights, perspective, thoughts, work, expertise, stories, and outlook for the future. We will talk to material suppliers, fabricators, OEMs, researchers, analysts, engineers, founders, technicians, leaders, designers and inventors. Subjects will include resins, fibers, tooling, manufacturing, finishing, designing, inspection, IoT, quality, innovation, creativity, roadblocks, challenges, victories, marketing, managing, automation, aircraft, cars, trucks, wind blades, bridges, boats and much more.

The first three CW Talks podcasts are up and ready for listening, featuring Arnt Offringa from GKN Aerospace's Fokker business, Bryan Dods from IACMI and Tom Haulik from Hexcel. The best way to listen to CW Talks: The Composites Podcase is via iTunes or Google Play: