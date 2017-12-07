CW Talks talks to Greg Mark of Markforged

The founder and CEO of 3D printing specialist Markforged sits down with CW Talks to discuss his company's technology and how he thinks it can help expand the composites universe.

Markforged Mark Two 3D printer.

Episode 5 of CW Talks: The Composites Podcast has been posted. You can check it out on iTunes, Google Play or at the CompositesWorld website.

Our guest this week is Greg Mark, founder and CEO of Markforged, a manufacturer of 3D priting systems that feature direct placement of continuous carbon fiber reinforcement with a thermoplastic matrix resin. Greg talks to us about how he got into the 3D printing business and what it's been like being the first to market with an additive manufacturing systems that uses continuous (rather than chopped) fiber reinforcement.

Greg also offers his views on where 3D printing technology is heading and how it can help accelerate the broader understanding and adoption of composite materials.