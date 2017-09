Weber Manufacturing Technologies Inc. (Midland, ON, Canada), exhibiting in booth H52, is showing a nickel vapor deposition (NVD) mold for a Class A automotive body panel, demonstrating the tool’s rapid heating and cooling capabilities. Weber is partnering with mold temperature control specialist Regloplas Corp. (St. Joseph, MI) and showing the mold ramping quickly up to 200°F and back to room temperature. The demonstration is being performed on an as-requested basis.