Charles Browning wins SAMPE Lubin Award

The Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE, Diambond Bar, CA) has named Dr. Charles Browning as the recipient of the 2017 Lubin Award. The Lubin Award, named for George Lubin, an originator of reinforced plastics and pioneer in the development and implementation of advanced composites for primary structures, had a long and distinguished career. This award, SAMPE’s highest honor, is given to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of material and process engineering

Browning is an internationally recognized expert in his profession and in the advancement of advanced composite material technology. He is a major contributor to the United States national defense and its aerospace industry. Through his management, he shaped investment strategy over a 22-year period from 1983 to 2005 that enabled the Air Force to realize the benefits of advanced composites on the F-16, B-1, B-2, F-22 and F-35. His investments in composite processing, thermoplastics, high-temperature polyimides, and the Composites Affordability Initiative have provided the Air Force significant warfighting capability. In addition, through the confidence the aerospace industry gained on the use of composites for Air Force aircraft, they were able to apply composites to civil aircraft, from the general aviation community through commercial airliners like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 XWB. Browning was honored at a special award ceremony on Monday evening at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.