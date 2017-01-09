CAMX Race hits the floor today

Watch the CAMX exhibit hall aisles today for the CAMX Race, being held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Race is designed to give university students and young professionals a chance to win cash prizes for demonstrating their knowledge of the composites industry.

Contestants will work in group of two to three people, using their phones to navigate the race and answer questions using the CAMX Race app. Each group will navigate the exhibit hall and answer questions at various booths and exhibitors using the app. The three groups that get the most correct answers will win cash prizes. Winners will be announced at the CAMX Race Reception today, 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Innovation Park Theater.