CAMX on-the-floor demonstrations

The largest and most dynamic demonstration of composites manufacturing at CAMX will be at the Composites One/Closed Mold Alliance booth (K32), but there are other exhibitors proving the capabilities of equipment and technology.

Jeff Sloan
Article Post: 9/1/2017

Editor-in-Chief

The largest and most dynamic demonstration of composites manufacturing at CAMX will be at the Composites One/Closed Mold Alliance booth (K32), but there are other exhibitors proving the capabilities of equipment and technology:

  • Composites One, K32: Closed molding processes
  • Cincinnati Inc., A3: Printing small parts on SAAM 3D printer
  • Weber Manufacturing Technologies, H52: Self-heated layup tool with closed-loop water temperature control
  • Miki Sangyo, E52: Circular saw cutting CFRP laminate
  • RT Instruments, V53: Dielectric cure monitoring system
  • S.M.R.E. SpA, C2: Cutting technical fabrics
  • Zwick USA, B36: Tensile test of composite samples
Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.