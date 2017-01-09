CAMX on-the-floor demonstrations

The largest and most dynamic demonstration of composites manufacturing at CAMX will be at the Composites One/Closed Mold Alliance booth (K32), but there are other exhibitors proving the capabilities of equipment and technology:
- Composites One, K32: Closed molding processes
- Cincinnati Inc., A3: Printing small parts on SAAM 3D printer
- Weber Manufacturing Technologies, H52: Self-heated layup tool with closed-loop water temperature control
- Miki Sangyo, E52: Circular saw cutting CFRP laminate
- RT Instruments, V53: Dielectric cure monitoring system
- S.M.R.E. SpA, C2: Cutting technical fabrics
- Zwick USA, B36: Tensile test of composite samples