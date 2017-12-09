CAMX Award winners focus on infrastructure, transportation

[First name] [last name], [title], [company], announced at the CAMX 2017 General Session yesterday the winners of the annual CAMX Awards. These awards recognize the cutting-edge innovations that are expected to significantly impact composites and advanced materials in the marketplace. This year’s recipients were chosen for concepts and products that show strength through collaboration, while bridging low-cost materials/high-volume applications with high-performance applications/low-volume materials that are helping to shape the future of composites in the marketplace.

The CAMX Combined Strength Award went to Composite Advantage LLC (Dayton, OH) for its GFRP Wicket Gates: Long-lasting Structures to Ensure Navigable Waterways. Many navigable waterways contain locks and dams to maintain water levels necessary to allow vessel passage; a wicket gate is a hinged component that can be raised with hydraulics to form a low dam to maintain pool level so that boats can pass. Typical wicket gates are made of solid white oak, an expensive and diminishing natural resource. High costs and lack of resource availability drove the new wicket gate’s concept and design, and the composite gate is the first navigational structure made of composite materials to be used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The innovative GFRP composite wicket gate costs 40% less on a first-cost basis, provides an environmentally conscious alternative to old-growth hardwood, and increases a gate’s lifespan from 15 years to 50 years, with virtually no maintenance.

The CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award winner was Structural Composites (W. Melbourne, FL), recognized for its Next-Generation CoCure Hybrid Metal/Composite Technology for Transportation, used in the fabrication of a refrigerated over-the-road semi-trailer for Wabash National Corp. (Lafayette, IN). The all-composite refrigerated van not only includes composite walls and roof, but also a new hybrid metal/composite integrated floor that, when combined with the wall and roof systems, provides significant improvements in load rating, weight, thermal efficiency and longevity. The Wabash National 53-ft Cold Chain refrigerated van has a wear surface (ducted metal extrusions) bonded in-mold to the composite load structure using Structural Composites’ CoCure resin technologies. CoCure advanced coatings protect the wall and roof panels with a gelcoat-like finish, but also offer a tough, flexible coating that provides toughness and puncture resistance superior to that of conventional aluminum or composite construction. And, the floor has a certified fork lift rating of 24,000 lb, which is greater than the load limit of dry vans or any other refrigerated vans, which maximizes the utility and value the van brings to the customer.

