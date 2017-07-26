CAMX 2017 preview: Zwick USA

Zwick USA (Kennesaw, GA, US) is displaying solutions for composites testing, including demonstrating a 100-kN AllroundLine universal testing machine that offers dual testing areas for maximum throughput. The AllroundLine testing machine is also equipped with a temperature chamber featuring design elements that facilitate easy operation without compromising safety. The temperature chamber features an air-feed system that delivers consistently uniform temperature distribution. In addition, preconfigured control parameters enable the desired temperature to be reached quickly and precisely. The temperature chamber includes a guide rail system that moves the unit into position when needed and removes it from the test area when not in use. Intelligent testing features in the testXpert III testing software detect the chamber’s position and automatically activate the corresponding safety device, protecting operators and investment. Zwick offers the AllroundLine system for composites testing in 100- and 250-kN versions. The AllroundLine system is able to perform more than 20 types of tests in compliance with more than 100 test standards. To keep the time required to change fixtures to a minimum, Zwick has introduced the dual testing area. It allows customers to avoid moving heavy, cumbersome grips every time a new test setup is required. Instead, the large grips can stay in place while smaller accessories and fixtures can be exchanged in the side test area. Booth B36.