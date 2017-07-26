CAMX 2017 preview: Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research (WMT&R, Youngstown, PA, US; Banbury, UK) is emphasizing its materials testing capabilities for the aerospace, automotive, medical and nuclear industries. WMT&R says its has earned a reputation for having the capabilities to test high volumes with quick turnarounds and accurate results. WMT&R is Nadcap and A2LA certified and approved by more than 60 companies in the aerospace, automotive, medical, and power generation industries. In the UK, WMT&R is accredited to UKAS ISO/IEC 17025 and Nadcap standards. Booth Q62.