CAMX 2017 preview: West Virginia University

The NSF Center for Integration of Composites into Infrastructure (CICI) at West Virginia University (WVU, Morgantown, WV, US) is emphasizing its advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and techniques for rapid repair, upgrading, rehabilitation or replacement of highway, railway, waterway, bridge, building, pipeline and other structures. The primary objective of the center is to usher innovative new applications and cost-effective rehabilitation schemes using composites in civil and military structures, through collaborative research between member universities in collaboration with the composites and construction industries. Booth A74.

Dr. Liang of WVU will conduct a session on Thursday, Sept. 14, 9:00-9:45 a.m. in W209C, titled, “Fixing Aging Infrastructure Using Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites,” This session will introduce the Center for Integration of Composites into Infrastructure (CICI) and present a dozen of case studies where FRP composites are used to fix the aging infrastructure systems that have demonstrated innovation, design flexibility, performance and cost-effectiveness. The session will also solicit market needs from composite industries and owners of infrastructure systems and call for participation in CICI’s Industrial Advisory Board.

Further, CICI is collaborating with the American Composites Manufacturers Assn. (ACMA, Arlington, VA, US) and the Chinese Society for Composites Materials (CSCM, Beijing, China) to promote bilateral collaboration among composites industries. There will be a discussion meeting at CAMX 2017 focusing on US-China partnership development. Nanjing Fenghui of Composite Material Co. Ltd. (Nanjing, China), an Industry Advisory Board (IAB) member of CICI, will also conduct a workshop on titled, “Transportation Applications of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites in China,” while Professor Hota Gangarao, Director of CICI, will present a technical paper, entitled, “Glass-Polymer Composite High Pressure Pipes and Joints.”