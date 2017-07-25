CAMX 2017 preview: Virtek

Virtek Vision International Inc. (Waterloo, ON, Canada) is introducing to North America its Iris 3D laser templating and spatial positioning system with the company’s newest Vision Positioning System (VPS) technology, which features an integrated laser with stereo cameras. Designed for projection onto a tool for hand layup applications, VPS introduces a new feature called FlashAlign, which eliminates manual target alignment. With the new VPS series, users are said to experience a 20-times reduction in setup speed. Virtek says the robustness and intelligence of the technology enables more efficient assembly, significantly improves workflows and leads to increased productivity. Booth L51.