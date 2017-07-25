CAMX 2017 preview: Ventilation Solutions

Ventilation Solutions (Oak Ridge, TN, US) is emphasizing its custom industrial ventilation systems for composite fabrication facilities as well as for the industrial manufacturing and warehouse industries.

7/25/2017

Ventilation Solutions (Oak Ridge, TN, US) is emphasizing its custom industrial ventilation systems for composite fabrication facilities as well as for the industrial manufacturing and warehouse industries. Applications include industrial air-moving, emission control, dust control, air handling and HVAC systems. Processes and materials specific to composites include glass fiber, gelcoat, lamination, closed molding, grinding, sanding dust collection and more. In addition, Ventilation Solutions offers services that ensure that manufacturing facilities are code-compliant, safe and contaminant-free. Booth U50.

